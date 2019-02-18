WATCH LIVE | Lungisa Fuzile and Treasury team testify at state capture inquiry
A team from the National Treasury, including former director general Lungisa Fuzile, will testify at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
They will be followed by witnesses from Eskom.
Last week, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture for cross-examination. The commission presented evidence that did not corroborate Mentor’s first testimony at the inquiry in 2018, including her description of the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and her flights to that city.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor's testimony to the state capture inquiry suffered a further knock on February 14 2019, when experts who inspected the Gupta family's Saxonwold compound could not find many of the features she noticed there in 2010.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride’s testimony before the commission was postponed to allow those implicated by him a chance to respond.
It is believed McBride will blow the lid off various attempts to undermine and interfere with the functions of Ipid. Evidence leader Paul Pretorius said McBride’s testimony implicates at least 30 individuals, some of whom hold “high office” in government.
It is unclear when McBride will testify.
Meanwhile, deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla has submitted a request to appear before the commission. Makwetla said in a statement that evidence before the commission that he had unduly received security upgrades to his home from controversial prison facilities company Bosasa was not new.