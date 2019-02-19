2 die after car flies off PSJ cliff

PREMIUM

SIKHO NTSHOBANE Mthatha Bureausikhon@dispatch.co.za The notorious cliffs at the end of the Port St John’s airstrip have claimed two more lives. On Tuesday police confirmed there were two bodies in a car which had shot over a line of cliffs ringing Mpembeni mountain into the forest below. It is thought the accident occured at the weekend.