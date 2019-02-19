2 die after car flies off PSJ cliff
SIKHO NTSHOBANE Mthatha Bureausikhon@dispatch.co.za The notorious cliffs at the end of the Port St John’s airstrip have claimed two more lives. On Tuesday police confirmed there were two bodies in a car which had shot over a line of cliffs ringing Mpembeni mountain into the forest below. It is thought the accident occured at the weekend.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.