Another EFF man accused of rape
Senior EFF official in Limpopo is a police suspect in a rape case involving fellow party member.
The official, who holds an influential position in the party's Capricorn region, is accused of the rape of a female colleague.
Although the incident allegedly happened two years ago, the docket was recently sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision after a case was opened last week.
According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident occurred on November 24 2017. He said the complainant alleged that on the day she and other members of the party went to Ga-Rakgoatha village in Zebediela, near Lebowakgomo, to conduct a door-to-door campaign.
Mojapelo said later at around 7pm, the group went to a local bar where the party's senior official bought drinks for the members.
"We can confirm that a case of rape has been opened at the Lebowakgomo police station," said Mojapelo.
It is alleged the complainant aged 39 was raped following the outing to the bar.
"The case was opened against the suspect and initial investigations ensued until the docket was handed over to the NPA for a decision.
"The suspect was not arrested pending the decision by the NPA," he added.
Jossie Buthane, EFF provincial chairperson, confirmed yesterday the party was aware of the matter.
"But as the party we will not comment further until the case had been concluded. As for now, the member is innocent before our eyes until proven otherwise by a court of law," Buthane said.
Last year, a female party member reported a rape case against EFF councillor Rufus Mphahlele of the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality in Lebowakgomo. He was suspended by the party. "We condemn any form of abuse on women," Buthane said.