Another EFF man accused of rape

Senior EFF official in Limpopo is a police suspect in a rape case involving fellow party member.

The official, who holds an influential position in the party's Capricorn region, is accused of the rape of a female colleague.

Although the incident allegedly happened two years ago, the docket was recently sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision after a case was opened last week.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident occurred on November 24 2017. He said the complainant alleged that on the day she and other members of the party went to Ga-Rakgoatha village in Zebediela, near Lebowakgomo, to conduct a door-to-door campaign.

Mojapelo said later at around 7pm, the group went to a local bar where the party's senior official bought drinks for the members.