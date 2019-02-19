Death Notice: WILLARD JOYCE ALICE

WILLARD JOYCE ALICE

Of Stirling Lodge, East London, passed away on 17.02.2019 in her 84th year.

Sadly missed by her children Trevor & Ryno, Bernice & Stuart, Michael & Debbie, Grandchildren Demetra & Nick, Tyron & Dani, Keziah & Jason, Robert, Nico, & Abigail, Great-Grandchildren Charlotte & Penelopé.