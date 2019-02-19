Girl commits suicide, allegedly after cyberbullying

A 13-year-old girl from Pretoria committed suicide after a photograph was sent around her school via WhatsApp.

Sinoville Crisis Centre (SCC) spokesperson Sonja Carstens said the teenager committed suicide on Monday after being subjected to cyberbullying. The photograph was doing the rounds since last week.

"The learner allegedly distributed an image and this was forwarded on WhatsApp groups. It is alleged that other learners teased the girl about the image."

It is unclear what the photograph showed.

SCC CEO Colleen Strauss said the girl had been traumatised, and had asked her teachers for help.

The girl was afraid to go to school and her mother met with the school principal on Monday morning. Later on Monday morning her mother found her body at home.