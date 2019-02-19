Kings College hair battle chapter closes
The eight-year-old girl who was expelled from Kings College in Mdantsane for wearing dreadlocks started at her new school on Monday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.