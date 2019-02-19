Patrice Motsepe for president or nah? Mzansi responds to 'captured' claims

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has refuted allegations that his company, African Rainbow Energy and Power, stands to gain from the unbundling of Eskom.

Motsepe responded to these allegation via a media briefing held on Monday.

The claims follow an announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address that he would split Eskom into three entities which will see to the generation, transmission and distribution of power respectively.

This decision was met with criticism and allegations that the president is making these changes to enrich Patrice Motsepe and energy minister Jeff Radebe.

Both men are the president's brothers in law.

Twitter was flooded with reactions throughout the briefing. While some supported him, some remained convinced that he would benefit from the IPPs.

Here are some of the reactions :