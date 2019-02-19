Police remove homeless intruder
A mentally unstable homeless man who occupied a stoep at a middle-class Quigney block of flats for nearly a month has been taken away by the police.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.