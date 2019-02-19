Students granted bail after violent protests

Eight Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) students - charged with public violence - were all granted bail on Tuesday.

The eight appeared briefly in the Umlazi magistrate's court before they were released. The strife-torn institution suspended the academic programme following student protests which flared up at the Umlazi campus on Monday.

MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlope told TimesLIVE: "All academic activities at MUT have been suspended until further notice. But staff are expected to report for work."