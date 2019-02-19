The nuclear deal and Van Rooyen: Lungisa Fuzile's first day back at the Zondo commission

Former national treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile appeared before the Zondo commission on Monday detailing the interference of alleged state capture during his time at Treasury. Here's an overview of the proceedings.

Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas's exit



Fuzile told the commission that he knew it was time for him to leave Treasury after then-president Jacob Zuma decided to remove Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.



The then-DG was on an investor roadshow in London with his bosses when Zuma decided to axe Gordhan and Jonas, cutting their London trip short.



"I felt that there was no chance of making a positive difference. After all the changes I had encountered of ministers, I decided [Gordhan] was going to be the last minister I served under," Fuzile said.



Fuzile resigned in April 2017, shortly after the cabinet reshuffle in March.