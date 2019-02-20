Cosatu: Tito Mboweni has no clear plan to tackle massive crises

Trade union federation Cosatu has expressed disappointment with finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget saying it had no clear plan to tackle massive crises that threaten the survival of the state and risk plunging the economy back into recession.

The federation said it agrees with government that urgent and decisive action is needed to stabilise the state and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), to grow the economy, to arrest corruption and wasteful expenditure, to grow the economy and create jobs, to increase service delivery to the poor and invest in public infrastructure.

Cosatu's Matthew Parks said workers are also alive to crises facing the state as they bear the brunt of austerity through retrenchments, wage cuts and service-delivery collapse.

"In short, Cosatu believes that government did not rise to the occasion. It is a missed opportunity to stabilise the state, save the SOEs, grow the economy and create jobs.

"The president is leading from the front in confronting these challenges. But he is being let down time and again by his ministers, premiers, mayors and managers," said Parks.