Department investigating after pupils caught in on-camera fight

Commenting on the incident, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Ill-discipline will never be allowed to persist in our schooling environment. We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools; and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment."

The 30-second video shows the two grabbing each other by their collars as they exchange blows. The girl lands on her back with the boy falling on top of her.

He continues to punch the girl in the face as she tries to fight back. The boy puts his knee to her throat as another pupil tries to yank him off.

The pair eventually return to their feet but they fall to the ground again as the fight continues.

Eventually other learners, who throughout the video are heard saying "no", manage to pull the boy away from the girl and help her up.