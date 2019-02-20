Doctor among the dead at PSJ crash
Four bodies retrieved from car wreckage after it went off cliff at airstrip
The bodies of four people, among them a medical doctor from the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, were on Wednesday pulled out of a mangled wreckage of a car that went off a cliff at an airstrip in Port St Johns at the weekend.
