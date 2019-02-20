News

Flush! Someone has won the R232m PowerBall

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 20 February 2019
One lucky South African is now R230m richer after winning the PowerBall lottery.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Imagine what you would do with R232m?

Well, one lucky South African won big last night as they matched five numbers and the PowerBall, walking away R232m richer.

On Tuesday, the PowerBall jackpot stood at R225m.

Many had their eyes on the prize as the Lotto dominated Twitter trends even before it was broadcast.

Tweeps took to the platform to share what they would do if they won that big.

While some said they would resign from their job instantly, some said they would keep a level head and go about their normal routines.

Here are some of the reactions.

It seems tweeps will have to keep the faith because the winner is apparently not one of them. 

