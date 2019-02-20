Shop owner's truck burnt at his business
A shop owner's truck was burnt in his Cacadu business after he allegedly failed to allow the Cacadu Trucks Association to take loads. The problem started after the association demanded to transport material bought at the owner's hardware store. Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni said they are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a one-ton truck was set alight on Tuesday night.
