Is Zimbabwe nostalgic for Mugabe?

In the months after Mnangagwa took power, it became clear the security services were prepared to use deadly force to put down dissent -- just as they had done under Mugabe.

Six people were killed after soldiers opened fire in downtown Harare following presidential elections in July, which Mnangagwa won despite rigging allegations and an appeal by the opposition.

In January, at least 17 civilians were killed according to community groups after a crackdown sparked by thousands of Zimbabweans taking to the streets to protest an overnight doubling of fuel prices.

There were also harrowing accusations by civilians of torture and sexual assault by the security services.

"Mugabe made mistakes but he was not as ruthless as those who took over from him. We thought things would be better under Mnangagwa but now many people are saying Mugabe was better," said Edmond Jera, an unemployed accountant.

Mugabe's birthday will not be publicly celebrated this year, and it will simply be a national holiday like any other.

Before his fall, his birthdays were week-long extravaganzas and he would receive cakes that weighed as many kilograms as his age along with lavish gifts including cattle and tributes from regime loyalists.

Divided' nation

"The day is passing this year without the usual pomp and ceremony," said Rashweat Mukundu, a researcher at the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute think-tank.

"Mugabe failed to leave a lasting legacy. He left a divided Zimbabwe. This should be a lesson to those in power today."

Last year, Mugabe's family and friends marked his first birthday since his defenestration with a low-key private birthday party at his Harare home attended only by members of his inner circle.

No senior government leaders were thought to have been present.