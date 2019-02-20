It would 'irrational' to reappoint McBride as Ipid boss: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele believes it would be "irrational" to reappoint Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride for another five year-term at the end of this month because of "serious allegations of misconduct" levelled against him.

"In my view, it would be irrational for the [police] portfolio committee to renew McBride's appointment as executive director. Serious allegations of misconduct have been levelled against McBride, and these allegations undermine his fitness to hold office," Cele said in his submissions on Monday.

"At a minimum, the incumbent must be suitably qualified and fit and proper."

McBride took Cele and the parliamentary committee to court over the matter.

The minister also cited what he deems is prima facie evidence against McBride.

According to Cele, someone laid a complaint against McBride at the Public Protector in September 2018 claiming "maladministration, corruption, irregular recruitment and procurement procedures, abuse of power and purging of staff".

This included, among other allegations, that he:

Paid himself R100,000 for unused leave credits, without approval;

Raised his salary without complying with the Performance Management Policy nor undergoing a performance assessment;

Made irregular staff appointments and transfers; and

Oversaw irregular procurement processes for buying guns and surveillance devices.

Cele said: "The allegations against McBride are serious and cast significant doubt on this fitness and propriety to hold office as executive director."

He believes the allegations cast a "cloud of uncertainty and impropriety" around McBride which in turn "undermines Ipid as a whole and adversely affects its independence and effectiveness".