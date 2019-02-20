Mandla Mandela speaks out against IAAF bid to 'control Caster Semenya's body'

"We must fight discrimination in whatever shape or form it comes," Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late statesman Nelson Mandela, said on Wednesday, in support of SA's Olympian Caster Semenya.

In a hard-hitting statement, Mandela called for support domestically and internationally against what he views as an attack on Semenya's dignity, human rights and her right to compete free of any discrimination.

Semenya is this week fighting for her career at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Mandela said he appealed to the decision-makers "not to allow discrimination of any sort to be a determinant of an athlete's career - nor to allow any prescription from the IAAF that impinges on the dignity and fundamental human rights of Caster Semenya or any other athlete."

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is arguing that their case against Semenya was to ensure the continuation of women's sport.