Sigh of relief as Gift of the Givers strike ‘liquid gold’
First borehole expected to yield 20,000l a day for Makana residents
Disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, which has been drilling for groundwater in water-scarce Makana municipality this week struck liquid gold.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.