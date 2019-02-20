Simphiwe Dana's family lays 'attack' charge
Police called after a neighbour allegedly beat her nephew
Singing sensation Simphiwe Dana is seething after her 12-year-old autistic nephew was allegedly beaten by a neighbour in East London.
