Teacher in hot water for allegedly instructing pupils to partially strip

A teacher from Rosebank Junior School in Cape Town is facing disciplinary action after he allegedly ordered pupils to partially strip because of theft at the school.

The sports coach, who is a school governing body appointment, allegedly gave the instruction after money belonging to two pupils went missing.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said a meeting was held with parents of the grade 6 learners at the school on Monday. The incident happened last week.

Hammond said the conduct of the coach was not acceptable or in line with procedure.

"The principal has reported that the parents who were present at the meeting accepted the fact that the intention was not to cause embarrassment or humiliation, but rather to try and resolve the theft issue," she said.

She said counselling and support would be provided for the learners at the school.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that a case of crimen injuria had been opened.

The province's schools have been in the spotlight recently after two were rocked by drama.