Vicki Momberg's lawyer wants to quit - 'She has insulted me in court'

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg might have to find another lawyer after a relationship breakdown has left her attorney feeling "insulted".

Kingdom Onah told the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday that his office had resolved to withdraw as Momberg's attorney of record after she failed to give further instructions in preparation for her upcoming appeal in the high court.

The former estate agent was caught on camera hurling the k-word at black police officers and 10111 operators after she was the victim of a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

She used the k-word more than 48 times. The clip went viral and Momberg was arrested.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to three years in prison‚ one of which was suspended‚ on condition she was not found guilty of a similar crime within three years.

Momberg is currently out on R2‚000 bail‚ pending the outcome of her appeal. She was released in August 2018 after serving four months of a two-year sentence.