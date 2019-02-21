ESKOM: Government to pour R69bn more into a sieve

Despite talking tough, and likening Eskom to a sieve, finance minister Tito Mboweni has given it a R69bn cash bailout over the next three years. That assistance will be limited to R23bn a year during Eskom’s reconfiguration into three entities, Mboweni said during his maiden budget speech in parliament.

It is notably less than Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe would have wanted. For a start, the power utility had asked Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to take over R100bn of its R420bn outstanding debt, given that it cannot independently meet all its financial obligations.

The problem is that the debt attracts annual interest of R45bn, which dwarfs Eskom’s cash generated from operations. Add in the extra R50bn which Eskom must spend on expanding and maintaining power plants, and the utility plunges into a loss.

"Pouring money into Eskom in its current form is like pouring water into a sieve," Mboweni said.

"I want to make it clear: the national government is not taking on Eskom’s debt. Eskom took on the debt. It must ultimately repay it."

It was a stark rebuke for Eskom, signalling that no white knight is going to come bail it out for its poor decisions.

It means that the utility will have to deal with the fact that its operating costs are far higher than the revenue it generates from selling electricity.

Eskom, which operates under a licence and has its prices regulated by the National Energy Regulator of SA, charges 85c a kilowatt-hour of power. But its primary fuel — coal — costs it R1.10/kWh to produce that electricity. Indeed, the generating costs of Eskom’s newest power stations far exceed this: it costs Medupi, for example, R1.34/kWh to generate electricity, according to the Budget Review.

This R69bn is the third bailout Eskom — crippled by corruption and runaway debt — has received from the state, its sole shareholder. In September 2015 the government gave it a cash injection of R23bn, and converted a R60bn loan into equity, when the utility had run out of working capital and funds to pay the wages of its 47,000 employees.