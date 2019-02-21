Serial rapist jailed for 75 years

A 31-year-old North West man who attacked and raped women at their homes was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday.

Johannes Nengwekhulu was sentenced in the Brits Magistrate’s Court after being found guilty on five charges of rape and one of housebreaking.

“Nengwekhulu’s conviction came after rape cases were registered between 2011 and 2014 in Oukasie location near Brits, whereby women were attacked at their houses in the early morning hours,” said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane.

“It was reported that the accused would forcefully gain entrance into houses, then threaten victims, either with a knife or firearm. He would also instruct the victims to take off their clothes and thereafter rape them without using any protection.”

Tselanyane said in some cases the man hid his face with a balaclava so he could not be identified and would then flee the scene on foot after stealing from his victims.

“The long arm of the law caught up with Nengwekhulu on Tuesday, August 11 2015, after an extensive investigation and a widespread search in Oukasie, where all victims, aged between 20 and 29, resided,” he said.

Nengwekhulu was denied bail and has been in custody since his arrest.

He was found guilty and sentenced as follows:

Count 1, rape – 15 years imprisonment;

Count 2, housebreaking – 5 years imprisonment;

Count 3, rape – 10 years imprisonment;

Count 4, rape – 15 years imprisonment;

Count 5, rape – 15 years imprisonment; and

Count 6, rape – 15 years imprisonment.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane applauded the officials who worked tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrator received a hefty sentence.