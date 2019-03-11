Matshela Koko ordered Eskom to accept dodgy coal from Gupta mine, inquiry hears

Opperman said that on September 7 2015 he received an e-mail from mine general manager Satish Mudaliar which contained a report from the SA Bureau of Standards on the results of a coal stockpile analysis. Copied in the e-mail was Tegeta executive Jacques Roux.

“I was engaged by Roux‚ who was also copied on that e-mail from Mudaliar‚ to dispatch the stockpile to Majuba. What made it out of the ordinary is the fact that one of the quality parameters of this stockpile did not meet the contractual specifications. According to the contract‚ this coal would now be termed reject coal — it is not contract coal and hence it cannot be dispatched‚” said Opperman.

“As contract manager‚ I don’t have the authority to make a decision to dispatch this coal. I immediately told him [Roux]: ‘You cannot dispatch this coal. I cannot support it. You need to either declare a dispute or you need to reprocess the coal.’ Roux was not pleased with my response.”

Opperman claimed he received a call from Koko soon after.

“I received a phone call from Koko asking me that I must please engage the Majuba power station to accept this product. I then engaged my senior at the time‚ [Vuyisile] Ncube‚ and I asked him what must I do. This is now an instruction that I must perform outside the mandate of the contract. He encouraged me to engage the power station‚” he said.

Opperman said he then wrote to the power station‚ instructing them to accept the consignment — which they agreed to do.