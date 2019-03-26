Grieving EC boxer puts title he dedicated to memory of his late son on the line

A grieving Eastern Cape boxer will put the title he dedicated to the memory of his late 11-month-old son on the line when he steps into the ring in Uitenhage on Sunday.

It is set to be an emotional day for Mziwoxolo Ndwayana as he dedicated the South African welterweight title to his son Lithongolethu after winning it in September last year a few weeks after the baby's death.

He seriously considered pulling out of the fight as he struggled to come to terms with his death but was talked out of the decision by his team at TK Boxing Promotions‚ who encouraged him to soldier on.

His perseverance in the face of adversity was rewarded when he beat former holder Sean Ness into submission in seven rounds at the Portuguese Hall‚ south of Johannesburg.

The boxer admitted that stepping into the ring at the Uitenhage Indoor Sports Centre to defend a title that has so much emotional significance to him would be a massive test.