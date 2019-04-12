High price of data crippling progress
How the poor get to pay much more
The cost of communication is stifling the nation’s growth. John Harvey reports
High mobile data costs are severely hampering economic development in the Eastern Cape’s informal sector.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.