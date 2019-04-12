Keep the candles handy: possible stage 1 load-shedding on Friday

While load-shedding was avoided on Thursday, Eskom has warned that the risk of rotating power cuts remains on Friday.

Eskom said that it did not implement load-shedding on Thursday - although it had warned of the possibility - as demand for electricity was lower than initially anticipated.

“As indicated in the winter plan, there is a risk of stage 1 load-shedding over the next few months. However, load-shedding will be implemented only if absolutely necessary,” the power utility said in a statement.

Stage 1 allows for up to 1,000MW of electricity to be shed from the national grid to prevent the collapse of the power system countrywide.

Eskom's winter plan predicted that there could be 26 days of stage 1 load-shedding during winter, depending on the level of unplanned breakdowns.

The utility encouraged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly and to switch off geysers and all non-essential lighting and appliances.