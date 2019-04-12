Taxi jumps pavement in Durban CBD crash, killing a pedestrian

A pedestrian has died in the Durban central business district following a multi-vehicle car crash on Friday.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said that the man, believed to be in his 50s, was run over by a taxi after it had collided with another vehicle in Joe Slovo Street (formerly Field Street) in the CBD.

"Two vehicles collided in a junction before the taxi lost control, climbing the pavement and knocking down two pedestrians," said Jamieson

Jamison said that despite attempts to stabilise him, the man went into cardiac arrest and died on scene. Two other people were treated on scene and transferred to local hospitals.

Traffic in the area was severely affected.