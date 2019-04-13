Foreign shop owners in Eastern Cape pay Sanco, business forum 'protection money'

Dyantyi Xolani Ntila, acting Sanco chairperson for the Intsika Yethu sub-region, said they had testimonials from workers from various shops complaining of abuses by immigrant shop owners.

"Our sisters are being paid below the minimum wage that has been passed by our government. Their working conditions show that we are now back to slavery," Ntila told GroundUp.

He said he had personally witnessed mistreatment. He said if action wasn't taken, "We will shut down all foreign shops, from all villages to the ones in town."

But a number of immigrant shop owners told GroundUp a rather different story.

Discount supermarket business owner Ratan Mohammed said, "It was clear to me that by closing our shops, this was their way to make sure we pay the money."

He said Ntila had delivered a form to join the Intsika Yethu Business Forum to his shop in person. Ratan paid the membership fee of R300.

At a meeting at the municipal offices with Sanco and Intsika Yethu Business Forum officials, Ratan said he was told he had to pay R100 a month.

"They made it very clear that I have no choice in the matter. They said joining the business forum will guarantee me protection from xenophobic attacks. What I do not know is, where are these attacks they were referring to? Because we were never threatened here and we are not even aware that there are people who want to attack us," said Ratan.

Ever since 2006, when he began operating in Cofimvaba with his five cousins, Ratan does not recall any xenophobic threats.

“It's only us immigrants who are being targeted [with closure]," Ratan said. "Shops like Spar and Boxer stores were open … Is it because we are foreigners and that they know we have no one to protect us?"

He said last week’s closure had cost him thousands of rands.