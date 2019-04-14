Assange's father calls on Australia to bring him home

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's father on Sunday called on Australia to bring his son home, saying he was shocked to see his son's condition after his arrest in London last week.

John Shipton - who was secretary of the Wikileaks Party when his son tried to run for a senate seat in 2013 national elections - reportedly visited Assange every Christmas at the Ecuador embassy in London after he sought refuge there in 2012.

"DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs) and the prime minister should in a nuanced way do something," Shipton told Melbourne's Sunday Herald Sun.

"It can be resolved simply to the satisfaction of all. There has been some talk in a meeting between a senator and a senior DFAT official to extradite Julian to Australia."