Bird Island report was 'mistake' - Afrikaans newspaper Rapport apologises to apartheid politicians

The Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport has apologised to apartheid finance minister Barend du Plessis and the families of the late Magnus Malan and John Wiley for its front-page report based on the book "The Lost Boys of Bird Island".

Du Plessis, former defence minister Malan, who died in 2011, and Wiley, who was the minister of environmental affairs and tourism and committed suicide in 1987, were accused in the book of molesting young boys.

Du Plessis was not named in the book but he told Rapport last August that the references to a third minister were clearly aimed at him and he denied any involvement.

In an editorial published on page 2 in Rapport on Sunday, the newspaper said new information had come to light after a report by journalist Jacques Pauw in Vrye Weekblad casting doubt over the contents of the book.