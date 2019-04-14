Six burn to death in pre-Easter road carnage in Limpopo
Just days ahead of the Easter traffic rush, six people have died in a a car crash near Marble Hall in Limpopo, Arrive Alive reported on Sunday.
All six were reported to have been burnt beyond recognition.
Six persons burned beyond recognition in crash on the Leeufontein-Letebejane road at the Makgatle village https://t.co/J4jvDFIANl #ArriveAlive @TransportLimCom pic.twitter.com/oBjoUBNf0P— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 14, 2019
According to the road safety group, the accident happened on the Leeufontein-Letebejane road near the Makgatle village when a bakkie and car collided.
One of the vehicles was attempting to overtake the other on the barrier line.
Both cars caught fire following the crash.