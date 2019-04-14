News

Six burn to death in pre-Easter road carnage in Limpopo

By Naledi Shange - 14 April 2019
One of two vehicles which caught fire after they collided in Marble Hall, Limpopo.
One of two vehicles which caught fire after they collided in Marble Hall, Limpopo.
Image: Supplied / Arrive Alive

Just days ahead of the Easter traffic rush, six people have died in a a car crash near Marble Hall in Limpopo, Arrive Alive reported on Sunday.

All six were reported to have been burnt beyond recognition.

According to the road safety group, the accident happened on the Leeufontein-Letebejane road near the Makgatle village when a bakkie and car collided.

One of the vehicles was attempting to overtake the other on the barrier line.

 Both cars caught fire following the crash.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X