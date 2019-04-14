Vigilante WSU students kill fellow student accused of theft

A Walter Sisulu University student at the university's Mthatha Campus has reportedly been killed after he was assaulted by fellow students and thrown off a third floor balcony. The student was beaten on Saturday night after he was accused of being a member of a gang of students that has been terrorizing the campus and stealing cellphones and laptops.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.