WATCH | Father and son charged after selling body parts infected with HIV, hepatitis on black market

Donald Greene and Donald Greene II have been charged after they were found to have sold body parts on the black market knowing that the parts were contaminated with infectious diseases.

The donors were people who thought they were donating to science.

According to Huffpost, the father and son were aware that some of the body parts were contaminated with diseases such as HIV, heparitis and sepsis.

Donald Greene Sr. was charged with wire fraud, while his son was charged with intentionally concealing a crime.