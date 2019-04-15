ANC axe hovers over feuding KSD top brass
Mayor Dumani Zozo, council speaker Nontyatyambo Gcingca and chief whip Sihlwele Nyengani last week confirmed to the ANC provincial working committee that since being appointed in 2016, they had struggled to work together and instead were riven by infighting.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .