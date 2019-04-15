Concern as petrol price increase of 56c a litre forecast for May

Unexpectedly strong international fuel prices have raised the spectre of an unwelcome fuel price hike for petrol users at the end of April. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The current data suggests that petrol may increase by 56c a litre at the end of April, while diesel is showing a reduction of 5c and illuminating paraffin down by a cent. If this increase materialises, this will be the third straight increase in fuel prices this year.

"The international product price of diesel climbed somewhat in the first half of April, while petrol has made a substantial jump," the AA says.