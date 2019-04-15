Correctional services denies Dros rape accused overdosed on drugs

“Nicholas Ninow reported at our healthcare facility for medical attention and was examined by DCS healthcare professionals who then recommended that he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination.”

Nxumalo said Ninow’s health was stable and he was waiting to be discharged to a correctional services facility.

Ninow, 20, has been in custody since September last year, when he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Pretoria. He faces charges of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

His lawyers told the court that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in January 2013, and that he had undergone treatment for substance abuse as a teenager.

But in February, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria declared him fit to stand trial after a month-long psychiatric evaluation at Weskoppies.

He is expected back in court later this year.