Cyril Ramaphosa on Nelson Mandela Bay charm offensive

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay put its best foot forward as President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in the Port Elizabeth, boasting some of the largest crowds the party has managed to draw in recent years.

Ramaphosa spent Sunday campaigning in three different locations, two community halls – the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton and George Botha Hall in Kleinskool, both packed to capacity – and in Motherwell, where he addressed thousands of supporters inside a huge tent that overflowed to two smaller ones.

He touched on issues including the functioning of the coalition government in the Bay, gang violence, crime and corruption.

Speaking on the coalition in the metro, Ramaphosa said it was not working out.

“We are in a coalition that is not working because coalition governments never really work well,” he said.

“You need one key political party that will run the affairs of government.

“We have to get to a point where we have one boss. The ANC is that boss.

“The community here realised that by not having the ANC in charge here, they made a big mistake.

“When it comes to the next government local elections, I want us to vote right so that the ANC must be in charge of the metro,” Ramaphosa said.

On his campaign trail in the metro, Ramaphosa was accompanied by ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive chair Oscar Mabuyane, PEC member and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo, along with other ANC national executive committee members and alliance partners.

Ramaphosa wooed and joked with the crowd about how a woman from Komani (Queenstown) had invited him to her RDP house.