'Desperate Alliance' - SA twitterati laugh off Maimane's 'African muti' photo
From singing and dancing to handing out cash on door-to-door campaigns‚ politicians have been busier than ever.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest to send Twitter into overdrive after a picture of him standing outside an "African muti" shop was shared by President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko.
It's unclear when the picture was taken or if it was taken in KwaZulu-Natal‚ where Maimane is currently on the campaign trial.
Tweeps wasted no time to share their hilarious responses to the picture‚ with some suggesting that Maimane was visiting a sangoma out of desperation to win the upcoming elections. These are some of the hilarious reactions.
Desperate times call for desperate measures for the Desperate Alliance.— Phumudzo 🇿🇦 (@pmakrising) April 14, 2019
Hahahahaaaa....kubi!!! 😂 that look ,ngathi ucheck' icoast— Ms Khuzwayo 🍒💞 (@thembisak) April 14, 2019
NO wonder he has unexplainable levels of confidence about the May 8 elections , he is misled by the muti 😂😂😂— Magasela Mzobe (@MagaselaMzobe) April 14, 2019
Man's got to do what a man' got to do, k'shubile! pic.twitter.com/urDiDguxLH— Brian Tshivhase (@TshivhaseBrian) April 14, 2019
Elections are getting closer and he is making sure kuth he is ready to take over S.A😂— Nhab DLAMINI (@Nhab43962217) April 14, 2019
