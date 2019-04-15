News

'Desperate Alliance' - SA twitterati laugh off Maimane's 'African muti' photo

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 15 April 2019

From singing and dancing to handing out cash on door-to-door campaigns‚ politicians have been busier than ever.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest to send Twitter into overdrive after a picture of him standing outside an "African muti" shop was shared by President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko.

It's unclear when the picture was taken or if it was taken in KwaZulu-Natal‚ where Maimane is currently on the campaign trial.

Tweeps wasted no time to share their hilarious responses to the picture‚ with some suggesting that Maimane was visiting a sangoma out of desperation to win the upcoming elections. These are some of the hilarious reactions.

