Dros rape accused in hospital after feeling ill but described as 'stable'

Dros child-rape accused Nicholas Ninow was admitted to hospital after telling prison officials that he was not feeling well, the department of correctional services (DCS) said on Monday.

Ninow, who has been in custody since September last year, was apprehended for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that, according to its records, the detainee reported at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison's care facility in person for medical attention.

He was examined by the department's health-care professionals, who then recommended that he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination, Nxumalo said.