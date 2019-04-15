Human Rights Commission calls Faith Mazibuko to explain 'combi court' rant

The South African Human Rights Commission has called Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko to appear before it on Tuesday to clarify comments she made in a "rant" that was leaked to the public in an audio recording.

The commission said it became aware, through various social media platforms, of the widely circulated recording of a meeting held by Mazibuko in which she lambasted senior managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts", purportedly to bolster support for the ANC ahead of the elections on May 8.

"I empower you, you are not empowerable. Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which department has an HOD that is a mlungu (white person)? Ayikho (there is none), including national," Mazibuko was heard saying.

The commission said upon assessment of the statements, it was of the view that her comments implicated a number of rights listed in the bill of rights.