Mampintsha 'keeping his head down' amidst debt accusations
Mampintsha's manager Lindo Buthelezi says the star is keeping his head down and waiting for his court case that will take place later next month - this amidst reports that he owes actress-turned-gqom artist Ntando Duma.
"Mampintsha is doing fine and keeping his head down. (He's has been) attending his appointments (with a psychologist) and just waiting for his day in court," Mampintsha's manager said.
Mampintsha is due in court on May 15, for the charge of assault raised against him by his signee and former lover Babes Wodumo.
As he waits for that fateful day, Sunday Sun reported that Ntando was allegedly threatening to "expose" Mampintsha if he failed to pay her a share of the moolah from Babes Wodumo's song, Jiva Phez'kombede, which she and Mampintsha feature in.
Lindo told TshisaLIVE on behalf of Mampintsha that if there was a debt to be paid to Ntando Duma, he would make sure it is settled.
"At the moment I am not aware of such a debt, as I haven't been Mampintsha's manager for that long a period. I will however investigate and also talk to Mampintsha about it. If there is indeed a debt to be paid, we will settle it."
He said he was yet to reach out to Ntando to find out her version of events and to enquire about the apparent debt. However, he stressed that Mampintsha's music label West Ink is not in any "financial crisis", despite everything that has happened so far.
"I need to speak to her first because things are not always what they seem. Ntando may have not even said anything or may not have all the facts. The issue is most people don't know the dynamics of music or how payments are made. For example, it may even be a Samro issue that the reports are talking about."