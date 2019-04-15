WATCH | Armed men drag student by the hair in brazen hijacking

A 19-year-old student from Namibia is shaken but determined to continue her studies after being shot at and dragged by the hair while being hijacked in Randburg, Johannesburg.

The young woman was on her way to visit family friends when she was ambushed at the gates of a security complex at the weekend.

The Namibian student has been in South Africa since January.

Ester van Rensburg, the family friend who was being visited, said the student was studying ophthalmology at the University of Johannesburg.