WATCH | Criminals flash stolen Sassa cards and money

Sassa, the Social Security Agency, says it is "extremely worried" after a video of alleged criminals boasting with stolen Sassa cards and money went viral.

A video shows a group of people counting about 500 Sassa cards.

It seems that the cards were used by the criminals to get social grant money.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the matter was under investigation and progress was being made in verifying the authenticity of the claims, as well as the possible perpetrators.

"There has not been any untoward increase in the monthly value of the grants paid, which raises suspicion that these allegations may not be genuine.

"The systems used by both Sassa and Sapo [South African Post Office] have been developed to protect social grant beneficiaries," Letsatsi said.