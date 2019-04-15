WATCH | Mthatha lawyers take to the streets

They complained about their work allegedly being taken away and given to a white Johannesburg-based firm.

Speaking on behalf of the attorney and advocates, Sinawo Makangela, said they had informed all stakeholders of their march.

As a result, court proceedings had been halted for the morning.

“We are determined to be heard. Our demands are clear, this is a revolution,” Makangela said.

One advocate said she had been working but had not yet been paid all year, adding that she had been unable to pay rent at her chambers all year.