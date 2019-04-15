WATCH | That time Zahara went to pastor Lukau for prayers

A video of Zahara reaching out to controversial pastor Alph Lukau has resurfaced in the wake of reports that the Loliwe star is having financial problems that could see her losing her luxury car and house.

According to Sunday World, Zahara is in trouble with the banks after falling behind on car and bond payments.

The paper claimed that the star failed to oppose an application brought by Nedbank last year to repossess her almost R2m home in Johannesburg. It added that Standard Bank was looking to repossess her Range Rover after she allegedly failed to keep up with her monthly instalments.