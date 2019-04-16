FeesMustFall activist jubilant after being cleared of criminal charges

Tshwane University of Technology's former SRC leader, Sthembiso Mbatha, has expressed relief after being cleared of criminal charges emanating from the #FeesMustFall protests.

He described the process of clearing his name since being charged in 2017 as emotionally daunting, adding that having a criminal record made it impossible to find work.

"It affected me so much. I would apply for over 20 jobs a day and not even get called to a single interview. I kept on wondering why - because I had the qualification, leadership skills and a bit of experience - only to be told that I cannot be hired because I have a criminal record," said Mbatha.

He was facing charges of public violence, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice - charges that have now been officially cleared.

"I was really jubilant after receiving the clearance certificate. I had been trying to clear my name for two years now," he said.