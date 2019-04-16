Higher education's Naledi Pandor caps string of qualifications with doctorate

Naledi Pandor queued with other students, waiting in line to defend her thesis proposal and deferred to her professor even though she had previously been his boss.

Now she has lived up to her portfolio as higher education minister by graduating with a doctorate from the University of Pretoria, in the latest of a string of qualifications behind her name.

The official announcement is expected at 3pm but her well-wishers have already taken to social media to congratulate her over her PhD in Education, which saw her delve into transformation in higher education.