'I can't believe I'm a mom,' Lexi & Mandla have welcomed their baby

Lexi Van and Mandla Hlatshwayo's first bundle of joy has arrived and Lexi and Mandla have expressed their joy and gratitude

The baby arrived at 9.28pm on Friday night.

"I know I've been so quiet, but that's because I just needed to physically and emotionally prepare myself for my biggest fear (birth!) hence, the silence... I can't believe I'm a mom, to be honest, it feels weird and I still have to pinch myself...Pregnancy and motherhood is extremely overwhelming, but I’m sure I'll be fine. Mandla beat me to it, by posting, he's so in love, the baby was born on Friday. Thank you for all the well wishes, sweet messages and DM's. I appreciate the love," Lexi said.

Lexi broke the news of her pregnancy to fans on her Instagram account by posting a picture of her preggy belly back in February. After finding love on the set of Big Brother back in 2014, the couple who also went on to have a reality show, have always had haters doubt their love and many others celebrate it.

Since falling pregnant, Lexi has taken to her social media a couple of times to put trolls in their place after they continuously cyber-bullied her.

"To all the women who thinking it's okay to break women down and throw insults, I understand why. You're nothing but insecure, ugly, inside and out, bored and have no idea what kindness mean," she wrote in one post.

In her announcement Insta post, she shared a screenshot of Mandla's tweet sharing the great news.